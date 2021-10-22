$0.21 EPS Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,852. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

