$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $6.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $481.24. The stock had a trading volume of 418,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,927. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

