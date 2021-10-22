$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.64. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.24. 14,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,421. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.28. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

