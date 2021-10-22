$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.77. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.86.

KMB stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.04. 2,116,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $144.44. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average is $134.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

