$108.25 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post $108.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $64.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $362.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $362.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $433.60 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $452.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLAR. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clarus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Clarus by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Clarus has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

