$121.96 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report $121.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.60 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $520.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $519.47 million to $520.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $582.74 million, with estimates ranging from $578.60 million to $585.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $84,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,683,629. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after acquiring an additional 758,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. 955,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,422. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

