$121.96 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report $121.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.60 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $520.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $519.47 million to $520.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $582.74 million, with estimates ranging from $578.60 million to $585.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $84,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,683,629. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after acquiring an additional 758,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. 955,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,422. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.