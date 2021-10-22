$137.18 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will announce $137.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.21 million to $145.14 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $107.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $479.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.96 million to $486.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $479.41 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $488.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

CPLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $929.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.00. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

