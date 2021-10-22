1,966 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Visteon by 4.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Visteon by 73,048.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Visteon by 47.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,428 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $9,482,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Visteon by 22.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 47,309 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VC opened at $107.66 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $82.30 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.06.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VC. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

