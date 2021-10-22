1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.52. 1,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,551. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $51.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get 1st Source alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.