$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the highest is $2.61. Lincoln National reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 451.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.02 to $12.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

