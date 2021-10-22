$291.58 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce $291.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.70 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $262.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after buying an additional 580,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,040.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

