$3.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report earnings per share of $3.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $11.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.49 to $12.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $6,582,708. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.40. 130,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,045. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $299.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

