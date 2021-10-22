$3.78 EPS Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.92. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.44 to $17.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.21 to $19.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $299.25. The stock had a trading volume of 325,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,773. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $200.03 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.