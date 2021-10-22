$33.06 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post $33.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.73 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $130.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.21 million to $131.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $132.18 million, with estimates ranging from $130.94 million to $133.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%.

BBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

BBDC opened at $10.96 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $525.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after buying an additional 1,040,992 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 47.1% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409,991 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $3,459,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $3,107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

