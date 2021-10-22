$471.40 Million in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post $471.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $463.60 million to $478.40 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $452.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

In other The Wendy’s news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after purchasing an additional 339,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. 53,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

