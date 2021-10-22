$53.50 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report sales of $53.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $52.60 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $51.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $213.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $218.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $243.65 million, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $247.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GABC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,093. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

