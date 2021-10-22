-$7.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings per share of ($7.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($5.99) and the lowest is ($9.90). RenaissanceRe posted earnings of ($2.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 193.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $18.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.61. 375,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.24. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

