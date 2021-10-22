89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.61) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $351.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a current ratio of 23.82. 89bio has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $28.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). Analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $136,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

