89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Get 89bio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of ETNB opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a current ratio of 23.82. 89bio has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 89bio by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 89bio by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.