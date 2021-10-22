Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 54,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $37,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $350.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.75 and a 200-day moving average of $308.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $350.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

