Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Liberum Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 80. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Accrol Group traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 7408290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.95 ($0.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £123.72 million and a P/E ratio of -35.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.22.

Accrol Group Company Profile (LON:ACRL)

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

