AerCap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 42,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,389. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

