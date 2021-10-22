Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on October 25th (NASDAQ:AEHAU)

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AEHAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 25th. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Aesther Healthcare Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.15.

