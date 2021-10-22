Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.68. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,595,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,923,000 after buying an additional 708,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.13. 1,672,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,996. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $84.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.