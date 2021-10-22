Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 157,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,400,659 shares.The stock last traded at $57.80 and had previously closed at $57.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 240,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after buying an additional 48,364 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 531,158 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after purchasing an additional 176,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,895,000 after purchasing an additional 116,997 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

