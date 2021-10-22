Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €140.00 by Berenberg Bank

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €132.08 ($155.38).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €111.38 ($131.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €114.42 and a 200-day moving average of €108.97. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

