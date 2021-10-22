Akroma Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 122.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $104,240.05 and approximately $599.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.35 or 0.06535849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00089539 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 93.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.