Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALK stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alaska Air Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.