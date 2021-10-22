Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Alerus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALRS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.43. 8,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.79. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

