Alesco Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $229.28. 88,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $446.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

