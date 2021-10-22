Alesco Advisors LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.91. 729,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604,832. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $284.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.08.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

