Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

