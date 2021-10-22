Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by Barclays

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €230.00 ($270.59) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €227.33 ($267.45).

ALV stock traded down €0.54 ($0.64) during trading on Friday, reaching €198.58 ($233.62). 624,934 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €196.65 and its 200 day moving average is €207.91. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

