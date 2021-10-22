Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLY traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $50.68. 323,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,337. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

