Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

PINE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,977. The stock has a market cap of $214.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINE. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

