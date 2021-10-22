American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.54) earnings per share.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

