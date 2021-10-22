American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.38. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,156. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

