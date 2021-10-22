American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.86

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,765,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,365 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,884,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.