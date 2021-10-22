American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in American Express were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 193,469 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,976 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 311,264 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $182.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

