American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives C$4.81 Average PT from Analysts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.81.

HOT.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of HOT.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.25. 167,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27. The firm has a market cap of C$334.20 million and a P/E ratio of -5.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.24. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 850,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,528,948.35.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

