American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 32.93%.

NASDAQ AMNB traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.30. 139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,408. The stock has a market cap of $394.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.14. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research cut American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American National Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American National Bankshares by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American National Bankshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.