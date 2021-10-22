Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $38,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 192,615 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $296.11 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.33 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

