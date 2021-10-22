Analysts Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report $48.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.90 million and the lowest is $48.40 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $45.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $191.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.24 million to $192.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $202.33 million, with estimates ranging from $198.30 million to $210.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. 426,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 35.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,896,000 after buying an additional 121,052 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

