Analysts Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.86.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.83. 384,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.68 and a fifty-two week high of $229.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $23,976,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after buying an additional 133,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $20,605,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.