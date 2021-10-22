Analysts Anticipate Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) to Post $5.00 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) will announce $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $22.85 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jackson Financial.

JXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000.

NYSE:JXN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,586. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

