Analysts Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADMS shares. William Blair cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

