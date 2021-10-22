Analysts Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to Post $3.28 EPS

Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will report earnings of $3.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings of $4.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $15.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.70 to $16.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.38 to $14.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

BHF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

