Analysts Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Franco-Nevada posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.54. 33,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,787. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.71. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 720.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 323,849 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

