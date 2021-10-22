Analysts Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.64 million.
NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. 1,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,757. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.65 million, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
