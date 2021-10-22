Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $20,244,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,170,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,474,000 after purchasing an additional 432,861 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 787,836 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 363,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.49. 18,513,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,969,781. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

